Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized an ultralight aircraft Monday morning that crash landed along Interstate 8, after making what is believed to have been involved in an apparent drug-smuggling attempt.
According to information posted on the federal agency’s Facebook page, the aircraft came down in a field near Yuma Road and the Winterhaven Drive exit after having illegally flown into the country from Mexico.
When agents from the Yuma Sector Evidence team arrived on scene to investigate the incident, all they found was the abandoned ultralight, which was badly damaged.
The makeshift aircraft had also been constructed in a manner consistent with those typically used for drug smuggling, with a metal basket welded to its frame.
However, no drugs were found at the scene. Neither was the presumed pilot.
The ultralight was seized per Yuma Sector guidelines.
Ultralight aircrafts look similar to hang-gliders and the engines sound similar to lawn mower engines. This incident is currently being investigated.
While rare, drug smuggling attempts involving ultralight aircraft are not unheard of in Yuma County.
In December 2015 Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents spotted an ultralight aircraft dropping drugs north of Interstate 8 and the Imperial Sand Dunes near Ogilby Road.
After dropping its load, the ultralight then returned to Mexico. Agents responded to the area and recovered 226 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $113,000.
In June 2009 agents seized an ultralight aircraft smuggling about 275 pounds marijuana after it crashed north of County 15th Street, about half a mile west of Avenue G.
In November 2008 an ultralight crashed in a lettuce field near San Luis, killing the pilot. Bundles of marijuana totaling about 141.3 pounds were also strapped to this aircraft.
