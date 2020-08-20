While conducting train checks at the Amtrak train station in downtown Yuma early Wednesday morning, Yuma Sector agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly attempting to smuggle 10 illegal entrants.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 2 a.m., Border Patrol agents conducted immigration checks on a group of individuals waiting for the train.
After running record checks, agents apprehended eight individuals, all Mexican citizens, who were illegally present in the country.
Agents also apprehended a female U.S. citizen from Yuma, who allegedly transported them to the Amtrak station.
When agents located her vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, they found two more illegal entrants, both Mexican citizens, trying to conceal themselves in the truck.
Agents arrested the 19-year-old U.S. citizen driver for alien smuggling. The vehicle was seized and the 10 illegal entrants were removed from the country for immigration violations.
In addition to buses, airplanes, and highway traffic, trains are another method used to transport illegal entrants further into the United States.
The Immigration and Naturalization Act 235(d)(1) grants authority to immigration officers to board and search railways they believe are being used to smuggle aliens through the country.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
