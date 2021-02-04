Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States Monday evening.
At approximately 6 p.m., according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Yuma Border Patrol agents spotted the group near San Luis on a bridge near County 21st Street and the Salinity canal.
Agents determined that the group had illegally crossed the international border with Mexico to get into the country. The group was then arrested and taken to the Yuma Station for processing.
The five females and six males were all from Iran, which is considered a Special Interest Country.
Illegal entrants from Iran are considered a significantly higher national security risk by the Department of Homeland Security because terrorist organizations are known to exist within their country.
All 11 illegal immigrants will be added to the DHS’s 2021 total for Special Interest Aliens attempting to enter the United States illegally.
Yuma Sector agents regularly encounter people from all over the world, including Special Interest Countries.
Agents adjudicate each arrest in accordance with law and policy in order to secure our nation’s borders.
For the last two fiscal years, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has led the nation in apprehending illegal crossers from Iran.
Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nations in fiscal year 2020, compared to 14 from all other Border Patrol Sectors combined.