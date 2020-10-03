Yuma Border Patrol agents apprehended a man who had previously been convicted of child molestation as he attempted to make illegal entry into the country Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., agents working in the Imperial Sand Dunes arrested a group of three Mexican nationals During processing, agents learned that one of the men had numerous criminal and administrative convictions, including felony child molestation.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the last time he was removed from the country was in 2013 from Texas.
The man will be prosecuted for re-entry as a previously deported aggravated felon. The other two Mexican nationals were arrested and returned to Mexico.
