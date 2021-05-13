When Wellton Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of five illegal entrants in the desert on Tuesday morning, they found an 11-year-old boy in need of medical assistance.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents apprehended a group near the Tinajas Altas Mountains, which is approximately 35 miles southeast of Yuma, after they had illegally crossed the border into the United States.
The group consisted of two adult females and their respective children. who were three, six and 11 years-old.
Within minutes of finding the group, agents determined that the 11-year-old boy was suffering from a heat-related illness and needed immediate medical attention.
Agents requested an ambulance and coordinated with Tri-valley to meet at a predesignated location.
The entire group, including the 11-year-old boy, were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.
With temperatures now nearing triple digits, Border Patrol agents are encountering more migrants in the desert in distress.
They are often lost and disoriented and don’t have enough food or water with them. So far this month, agents have responded to 21 migrant calls to 911 for help.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.