Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also had a busy 4th of July holiday weekend apprehending a total of 2,087 migrants over the four-day period, which began on Friday and ended on Monday.
The largest group agents apprehended consisted of 156 migrants, all of whom entered the country illegally on Monday just west of the San Luis Port of Entry.
Agents also averted a human smuggling attempt early Wednesday morning.
It happened after Yuma Sector Communications personnel observed four migrants getting into an Isuzu Rodeo along Interstate 8 on the Imperial Sand Dunes.
When Yuma station agents attempted to stop the vehicle the driver refused to pull over and continued for another mile.
The driver took the Winterhaven exit and drove along the California Levee, where he eventually stopped.
He then got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but agents caught and arrested him.
A U.S. citizen from California, the driver now faces human smuggling charges.
The four Mexican nationals will be returned to Mexico under Title 42, which is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
