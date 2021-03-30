Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station apprehended a group of eight illegal entrants early Saturday who were carrying makeshift backpacks containing marijuana.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents were patrolling the desert area south of Mohawk Pass when they spotted the group.
The group was apprehended and found to be carrying bundles of marijuana, which had a combined weight of 301 pounds and worth an estimated $105,000.
Agents arrested the illegal entrants and seized the marijuana.
