Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a 26-year-old migrant woman who was lost in the desert and on the verge of dying from severe dehydration.
The agents, who are assigned to the Wellton station, found the woman last week in the Mohawk mountains south of Dateland.
The woman, who had entered the country illegally several days earlier, made a 911 call requesting assistance.
Agents had to hike more than a mile into the mountains over rugged terrain to find her.
Upon locating her, agents realized she was unable to talk and had difficulty maintaining consciousness so they requested a medivac helicopter.
Agents then carried the woman back down the mountains to a clearing where the helicopter could land.
The agents also assisted in loading her into the helicopter, which flew her to a Phoenix-area hospital for high-level medical treatment.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also apprehended, processed, expelled, or turned over nearly 1500 migrants who entered the United States illegally on Saturday and Sunday.
In doing so, the Border Patrol noted agents were successfully able to overcome the logistical challenges associated with moving hundreds of migrants at a time from various locations along the border and caring for their needs while they were in custody.