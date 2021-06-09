Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted an ATV with a 15-year-old driver who was carrying four migrants early Tuesday morning.
The migrants illegally entered the country on the ATV south of the Foothills and were detected driving across the country shortly after 4 a.m. by agents assigned to the Yuma and Wellton stations.
One migrant was sitting on a bench seat that was fitted to the front of the ATV while the other three sat on a bench seat attached to the backend.
“Based on where they crossed they could have made it to the nearest highway in less than an hour,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky. “Walking would take two to three days.”
Agents apprehended the juvenile smuggler and arrested the four migrants and seized the ATV.
All four of the migrants, as well as the 15-year-old juvenile, were from Mexico.
The smuggler and migrants will be returned to Mexico under Title 42, which is a mandate issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
Dulesky added that the incident is another example of how human smugglers are changing their tactics to avoid being captured.