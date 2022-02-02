Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday that resulted in a total of 13 apprehensions and two vehicles being seized.
According to Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky, the incident began earlier in the morning when two vehicles were seen leaving a residence in Somerton after being loaded with individuals who were suspected of having entered the country illegally.
Dulesky said agents followed the vehicles into Yuma where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on them in the area of Avenue 3E and 40th Street.
One of the vehicles, a Gray Ford Expedition, pulled over and all six of the occupants were taken into custody.
However, the other vehicle – a black Chevrolet Suburban – did not stop and eventually drove northbound in the southbound lane of Pacific Avenue in an attempt to avoid apprehension.
“At that time, the attempt to follow was discontinued,” Dulesky said.
A helicopter from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch continued to observe the vehicle from the air.
Dulesky said as the Suburban approached a condominium unit in the area of Palo Verde Street and Avenue 2-1/2E, it side-swiped a utility truck, causing it to stop.
All seven occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot but were apprehended.
It was not immediately known what country the suspected illegal entrants were from.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said that YPD assisted Border Patrol agents in the incident and that James B. Rolle Elementary School and Yuma Lutheran School were briefly placed in lockdown as a precaution.