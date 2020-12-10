The use of drones to smuggle drugs along the border is on the rise and the Yuma Sector Border Patrol is asking for the public’s help in spotting and reporting the activity.
Drones, which are also referred to as unmanned aircraft systems, have many legitimate uses.However, they are also now frequently being used to smuggle illegal drugs across the international border from Mexico into the U.S.
Border Community Liaison Agent Benjamin Rodriguez said the drones are operated from a distance and are most often flown at night under the cover of darkness. The drones that are flown across the border can also typically carry two to five pounds and will attempt several trips in one smuggling event.
“Drones are more easily available and because of this, drug trafficking organizations are using them to transport drugs,” said Rodriguez, adding that drone activity is most prevalent in south Yuma County. “They can easily fly the drugs over and drop them off (on the U.S. side).”
Rodriguez said if you see or hear a drone flying near the international border, or if you see a drone carrying or dropping a package, you may be witnessing an illegal activity.
“We are reaching out to the public to help us out should they see anything suspicious that may be a drone being used illicitly,” Rodriguez said. “This is an ongoing effort by Yuma’s chief patrol agent to secure our borders.”
The most recent incident in Yuma County happened in November when Border Patrol agents assisted in the arrest of two U.S. citizens after they picked up multiple packages of drugs that were dropped by a drone coming from Mexico.
After the Yuma station detected a small drone making multiple trips into the United States from Mexico, agents observed it drop several packages which were later determined to be methamphetamine.
Agents also detained two individuals near a residence where the packages were being dropped. The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force later served a search warrant on the residence, seizing 24.9 pounds of methamphetamine and a .357 magnum revolver.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine was over $225,000.The task force took custody of two suspects, a male and a female, as well as the drugs and handgun.
If you suspect suspicious drone activity, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol is asking that you report it by calling 1-866-999-USBP (8727). Callers can remain anonymous and are advised to keep their distance and report as many details as possible, to include the location, any suspicious persons in the area and a description of the drone.
