Woman rescued from top of border gate
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station rescued a woman who was stuck on top of a gate along the border wall Tuesday morning.
The woman, who was later identified as a 48-year-old Mexican national, climbed the wall during a mass coordinated entry west of the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
The woman was sitting on top of the 18-foot-tall gate with no way to get down when agents discovered her.
The San Luis Fire Department was called to assist; however, firefighters were unable to maneuver their fire truck in the tight space between the walls.
Agents used a lift to lower her to safety. The migrant was in good health and was subsequently transported to Yuma Sector for processing.
Agents arrest man convicted of attempted murder
A migrant convicted of attempted murder and methamphetamine manufacturing was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station.
Agents apprehended Roman Rodriguez Coria, a 54-year-old Mexican national, after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
Record checks revealed Rodriguez Coria was convicted of manufacture and transport of methamphetamine in 2000 in California and sentenced to four years in prison.
In 2008, Rodriguez was convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer in California and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Rodriguez Coria was removed from the U.S. on two separate occasions. He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien.
Agents find suspect in N.Y. murder
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station apprehended three people who crossed the border illegally just north of the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif., early Monday morning.
Record checks revealed that one of the three, a 29-year-old Jamaican man, had an extraditable warrant for second degree murder in College Point, N.Y., issued on Feb. 25. He was turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for extradition.