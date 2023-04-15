Yuma Border Patrol agents seize fentanyl pills
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station arrested two migrants in the desert south of Yuma Sunday night and discovered one of them was transporting fentanyl pills.
The migrants had illegally crossed the border and attempted to conceal their tracks by wearing carpet booties over their shoes.
Their efforts, however, were unsuccessful as agents quickly caught up to them.
During a search, agents found one of the migrants, a 51-year-old Mexican national, was in possession of 80 fentanyl pills.
He was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration agents and faces possession and transportation charges.
BORSTAR responds to dunes accident
Yuma Sector’s Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team responded to a request for assistance last Friday at the Glamis recreation area, which is west of Yuma in the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Agents provided emergency medical care to two adults and three minors who were involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From April 2-8, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
