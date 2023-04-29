Convicted child molester caught
A convicted child molester thought he could avoid being apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents Sunday morning by walking through the Sonoran Desert, but he was wrong.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Convicted child molester caught
A convicted child molester thought he could avoid being apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents Sunday morning by walking through the Sonoran Desert, but he was wrong.
Jose Gil Acosta, a 59-year-old Mexican national, illegally crossed the border 10 miles east of Yuma and was subsequently apprehended by Wellton station agents.
Records checks revealed that Gil Acosta was convicted in 2019 in Phoenix for molestation of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.
He was removed from the country after serving just over two years of his sentence.
Gil Acosta will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
Convicted felon sentenced to prison for re-entering country illegally
Aaron Cesar Trejo Cervantes, a 29-year-old Mexican national who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station, has been given a 41-month prison sentence.
Cervantes, who is a gang member and convicted felon, was caught in October 2022 after he illegally entered the country through the desert approximately 50 east of Yuma.
A records check revealed that Cervantes was convicted in California in 2016 for illegal possession of an assault rifle and sentenced to up to four years at San Quentin State Prison.
He was also convicted of re-entry of a removed alien in 2021 and spent 18 months in federal prison.
After he completes his most recent prison sentence, he will once again be returned to Mexico.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 103F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.