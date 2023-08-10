Agents help in rescue on Red Cloud Mine Road‘
The collaborative efforts of Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, Air and Marine agents, and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office saved the lives of two U.S. citizens who were stuck in the sand near Red Cloud Mine north of Yuma.
According to Border Patrol, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from one of the subjects Monday evening and requested assistance from Yuma Sector.
The Yuma Air Branch and Yuma Station agents responded to the area and provided initial emergency medical care before turning them over to Aerocare and Rural Metro ambulances.
Agents arrest U.S. citizen with guns, drugs, cash
Blythe Station Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen after finding drugs, cash and weapons Tuesday.
According to the Border Patrol, the suspect was transporting 240 fentanyl pills, two firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition and $2,900, which agents found during a traffic stop.
Agents seized the items and arrested the driver.