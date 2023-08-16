Pilots’ mobilize to help
man in desert
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pilots’ mobilize to help
man in desert
An Air and Marine helicopter pilot spotted what he thought was a deceased subject in the desert during a routine flight south of Wellton Friday morning, according to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
However, upon landing, the pilot discovered the person was still alive and requested an air ambulance, which provided a response time of over an hour.
As a result, a second pilot picked up a Wellton Station Border Patrol EMT to provide interim emergency care. Agents provided life-saving medical aid until the air ambulance arrived.
Agents find two
children near river
At 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 Yuma Station agents encountered two siblings, ages 5 and 11, who were smuggled into the United States along the dark riverbank of a dangerous and swift moving portion of the Colorado River near the Andrade, California Port of Entry.
The Honduran brother and sister were alone and will be turned over to Health and Human Services, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol reported.
Mainly clear. Low 88F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear. Low 88F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. Hot. High 114F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.