Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 88F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.