Convicted felon apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station apprehended a convicted felon early Tuesday morning after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico.
Record checks conducted on Miguel Vargas Mendoza, a 33-year-old Mexican national, revealed he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, sex with a minor three years or younger, and willful cruelty to a child in California in 2012.
He was sentenced to a total of 365 days in jail.
Vargas Mendoza was formally removed from the U.S. following the completion of his sentence. He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
‘Ruff’ day for two U.S. citizens
A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Blythe Station conducted a vehicle stop on a Mercedes sedan Tuesday evening along Interstate 10 near Hobsonway and discovered drugs, money, and firearms following a canine alert.
Agents arrested the driver of the vehicle, a convicted felon from Texas, along with his passenger. Two loaded semi-automatic pistols, $24,000 cash, and a scale with cocaine residue were seized.
Record checks revealed the 38-year-old driver, Justin Daniel Whisman, was a convicted felon and prohibited possessor, having served eight years in prison in Texas for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Other felony convictions included fraud, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
His passenger, a 21-year-old woman who is also from Texas, had several misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest, escape from custody, and theft.
Partnerships make all the difference
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station assisted Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers with a vehicle stop Thursday along Interstate 8, east of Yuma.
During the stop it was determined that a U.S. citizen was smuggling four migrants.
Agents arrested the 21-year-old driver, who is from Somerton, and the migrants, who were from Ecuador and Guatemala.
Senatorial visit
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) took a tour of the Morelos Dam Project last week.
In July, the Department of Homeland Security authorized Customs and Border Protection to close four gaps in the fencing in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
The state of Arizona, however, has already filled one of the four gaps using shipping containers to form a physical barrier.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Aug. 7-13, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
