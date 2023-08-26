Border Patrol returns group to Guatemala
Yuma Sector Border Patrol coordinated the return of 99 Guatemalans to their country of origin after they illegally entered the United States.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Border Patrol returns group to Guatemala
Yuma Sector Border Patrol coordinated the return of 99 Guatemalans to their country of origin after they illegally entered the United States.
The Guatemalans were placed on a flight early Wednesday and removed from the U.S.
Agents stop human smuggling event
Blythe Station agents interrupted a human smuggling event and subsequently found a stash of suspected illegal proceeds. Agents stopped a vehicle in Blythe, Calif., and discovered the driver and passenger were two Guatemalan nationals illegally present in the U.S.
A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag that contained more than $24,000. Agents arrested the migrants and seized the money and vehicle.
Agents arrest aggravated felon
Yuma Station agents arrested an aggravated felon after he illegally entered the United States.
Blaz Miguel Lopez Limon is a 37-year-old Mexican national with felony convictions for money laundering and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Lopez Limon has previously been removed from the U.S. and faces charges for reentry after deportation.
Blythe agents arrest two after vehicle stop
Blythe Station agents received a request for assistance from La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies who conducted a vehicle stop and suspected the occupants were illegally present in the U.S.
Agents responded and arrested the driver and two passengers, all Mexican nationals.
Border Patrol by the Numbers
During the week of Aug. 13-19, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents:
Sunny. Hot. High around 115F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
A clear sky. Low 89F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 117F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.