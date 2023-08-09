Agents stop human smugglingattempt along I-8
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt after camera operators spotted four suspected migrants running from the border toward a vehicle parked along Interstate 8 west of Yuma.
Agents stopped the vehicle and subsequently arrested a U.S. citizen and four Mexican nationals.
They also discovered 4.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
The driver will be charged with smuggling.
Agents seize drugs, thanks to canine detection
Blythe Station Border Patrol agents seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine and 70 fentanyl pills Thursday morning after K9 Jax sniffed out the narcotics during a vehicle stop.
Agents arrested the driver, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, and seized the narcotics and vehicle.
Border Patrol by the Numbers
During the week of July 30-Aug. 5, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents:
- Arrested more than 1,400 migrants from 36 different countries
- Encountered more than 70 unaccompanied juveniles
- Intercepted two human smuggling cases
- Intercepted one drug smuggling case
- Received four calls for assistance from 911
- Facilitated three rescues