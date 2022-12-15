Migrant sentenced to federal prison
A migrant previously convicted of attempted murder and methamphetamine manufacturing was recently convicted of re-entry of a removed alien.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Migrant sentenced to federal prison
A migrant previously convicted of attempted murder and methamphetamine manufacturing was recently convicted of re-entry of a removed alien.
Roman Rodriguez Coria, a 54-year-old Mexican national, has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended Coria in June after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
Record checks revealed that Coria was convicted of manufacture and transport of methamphetamine in 2000 in California and sentenced to four years in prison.
Then in 2008, he was convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer in California and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Coria had also been removed from the U.S. on two separate occasions.
Meth found
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station found two abandoned backpacks containing methamphetamine on Monday.
The methamphetamine weighed a combined 90 pounds and was worth more than $150,000.
Agents found the methamphetamine while patrolling the desert east of Yuma.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.