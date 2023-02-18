Yuma Sector Border Patrol at a Glance, Feb. 18, 2023

Convicted felon and gang member arrested
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station arrested a convicted felon and gang member Sunday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Mexican national Miguel Angel Arellano Marez, 25, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Santa Barbara. He served three years in prison, which was an enhanced sentence for being involved in the Sureños criminal street gang.
After completing his sentence, Arrellano Marez was removed from the country.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional prison time.
Fentanyl seizure
Earlier this week, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant who was illegally present in the country and carrying 93 pounds of fentanyl.
So far this year in fiscal year 2023, which began last October, more than 476 pounds of fentanyl has been seized between the ports of entry along the southwest border.
That is enough to kill 100 million people, according to the Border Patrol.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
