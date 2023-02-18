Yuma Sector Border Patrol at a Glance, Feb. 18, 2023

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently apprehended a migrant who was illegally present in the country and carrying 93 pounds of fentanyl.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Convicted felon and gang member arrested

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station arrested a convicted felon and gang member Sunday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.

