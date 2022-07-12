Abandoned child rescued from desert
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station and the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue team worked together with the assistance of Yuma Air Branch to find an 11-year-old boy who called 911 after being left in the desert by a smuggler Friday afternoon.
The Guatemalan child was left at the international border on the south end of the Tinajas Altas Mountains, 26 miles south of Wellton, and was told by a smuggler to walk north.
The child called 911 instead and agents found him soon afterwards.
He was wearing a T-shirt with a name and phone number written on it in black marker and only had one small bottle of water.
A BORSTAR paramedic conducted a medical assessment on the child and determined he was slightly dehydrated, but in good health.
He was then transported to Yuma Sector for processing.
Migrants apprehended
K9 Bailey and her handler, Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agent A. Hernandez, hitched a ride with the riverine unit to the California side of the Colorado River early Saturday morning where they caught two migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. near the Andrade Port of Entry.
Although Bailey has been part of the Yuma Sector canine unit for five years, this was a first for the seven-year-old Belgian Malinois.
The two migrants were later transported to Yuma Sector for processing.
Convicted migrant apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a migrant who had previously been convicted of killing someone as a result of driving under the influence.
Agents apprehended Miguel Garcia Lopez early Friday morning after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico in a group with 10 other migrants.
Record checks revealed that Garcia Lopez was convicted of homicide/negligent vehicular manslaughter in 1998 in Brevard County, Florida.
He served nearly 12 years in prison and was formally removed from the country in 2010.
Garcia Lopez, a 45-year-old Mexican national, is now being prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
