Yuma Sector Border Patrol At A Glance, July 13, 2023

Wellton agents find missing woman from Phoenix
Early Tuesday morning, Wellton Station agents encountered a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 8 approximately 60 miles east of Yuma.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wellton agents find missing woman from Phoenix
Early Tuesday morning, Wellton Station agents encountered a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 8 approximately 60 miles east of Yuma.
Agents made contact with the 72-year-old driver and were concerned for her welfare. As a result, agents requested EMS for a medical evaluation and conducted record checks. Agents discovered the driver was a missing person from Phoenix. She was turned over to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for reunification with her family.
Agents find convicted
felon/gang member
A convicted felon and gang member who attempted to sneak across the border in the middle of the night was captured by Yuma Station agents.
Just after midnight, agents arrested Diones Alexander Aguilar Pozada, a 31-year-old Honduran national. Aguilar Pozada has felony convictions in San Francisco for transportation/sale and possession of narcotics, and he is also an active Sureños gang member. Aguilar Pozada will be charged for re-entry of removed alien.
Agents stop human smuggling attempt
A human smuggling attempt bogged down Friday morning when the driver got his truck stuck in the sand near County 16th Street and the Salinity Canal. Yuma Sector camera operators captured the incident as it unfolded and assisted agents with the arrest of 11 migrants and the U.S. citizen driver.
The driver, who attempted to blend in as a worker in the area, faces smuggling charges. The migrants will be processed for return to Mexico.
Yuma Sector By the Numbers:
During the week of July 2-8, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
Clear skies. Low near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. Very hot. High 114F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.