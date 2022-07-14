Border Patrol agents save migrant’s life
A woman’s life was saved, thanks to the quick response of Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station.
Late Saturday night, agents responded to a 911 call from a group of three migrants who were stranded in the desert south of the Foothills and in need of water.
The migrant who made the 911 call stated that a female in the group needed medical attention.
When agents arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old Mexican national seizing and in critical condition.
A supervisor who is also a paramedic and three agents provided emergency life-saving care and requested an air ambulance.
The woman was stabilized and flown to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment, where she is expected to make a full recovery.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From July 3 through July 9, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,800 migrants from 42 different countries.
- Encountered more than 140 unaccompanied minors.
- Arrested 31 convicted felons.
- Prosecuted 30 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented five human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to seven calls to 911.
- Reported two agents were assaulted.
Convicted sex offender arrested
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted sex offender who had previously been removed from the country. The man also has an active extraditable warrant for his arrest for fondling a child.
Agents apprehended Tecuanhuehue Hueyopa Tuesday night after he illegally entered the country on the west side of Yuma near County 12th Street.
Record checks revealed that Hueyopa was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor in Marion County, Indiana, for which he served approximately two years in prison before being returned to Mexico.
A year later, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Hueyopa’s arrest for another sex offense against a child for fondling.
Hueyopa has been turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to Indiana.
