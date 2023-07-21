Agents arrested convicted sex offender
Yuma Station Border Patrol agents captured a convicted sex offender who illegally entered the U.S. Monday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Agents arrested convicted sex offender
Yuma Station Border Patrol agents captured a convicted sex offender who illegally entered the U.S. Monday morning.
Record checks revealed Juan Manuel Rojas Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Mexican national, had a felony conviction for sex with a minor and was sentenced to a year behind bars.
He was also caught illegally entering the U.S. on multiple occasions and served time for re-entry.
Rojas Rodriguez will once again be charged with re-entry of a removed alien, Border Patrol said.
Yuma Sector By the Numbers, July 9-15
During the week of July 9-15, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
A few passing clouds. Low 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. Hot. High 112F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.