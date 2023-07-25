Border Patrol, Consulate: Don’t illegally enter the U.S.
Don’t do it – that’s the message the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the Mexican Consulate want to push out to migrants planning to illegally enter the U.S.
Don’t do it – that’s the message the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the Mexican Consulate want to push out to migrants planning to illegally enter the U.S.
Drownings, falls from the border fence, and heat-related emergencies are all situations that migrants can find themselves in.
Since October, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have performed 359 rescues and recovered 25 deceased migrants. The collaboration between the Yuma Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate will feature messaging encouraging migrants to think twice before crossing in hopes of reducing those numbers.
Canine sniffs out
suspect in cotton field
K9 Bena assisted in the search of a suspected criminal and found him hiding in the middle of a cotton field.
The subject was wanted for stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and fleeing the scene.
Agents assigned to Yuma Station’s Mobile Response Team tracked his footprints to the field and K9 Bena sniffed him out.
The subject was turned over to the Somerton Police Department.
Agents find fentanyl
hidden in tires
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents conducted a stop on a suspicious vehicle Wednesday night and discovered more than 71 pounds of fentanyl hidden in the tires.
The driver, who has lawfully admitted permanent residence status, and his passenger, a U.S. citizen, were arrested.
The two suspects and the fentanyl were subsequently turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol
by the numbers
During the week of July 16-22, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
