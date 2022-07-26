Wellton agents prevent human smuggling attempt
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station put a stop to a potentially lethal human smuggling operation Thursday morning at the Interstate 8 Telegraph Pass checkpoint.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wellton agents prevent human smuggling attempt
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station put a stop to a potentially lethal human smuggling operation Thursday morning at the Interstate 8 Telegraph Pass checkpoint.
Canine Bico and his handler alerted agents to a 2015 Chevrolet Impala as it entered the primary inspection area of the checkpoint.
After speaking with the driver, agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three migrants who were crammed inside the trunk of the vehicle.
The temperature that day had already reached over 100 degrees by the time the human smuggling attempt was discovered.
All of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to the Wellton station for further investigation and processing.
Wall rescue
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station, assisted by firefighters from the San Luis Fire Department, rescued two migrants who were stuck atop a section of 30-foot-tall bollard-style border wall.
The incident happened last week after the migrants were abandoned by smugglers as they attempted an illegal entry into the country.
According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, situations like this show how ruthless smugglers are, with no care for migrants or others.
Smugglers instruct migrants to scale infrastructure, cross waterways, and traverse through the scorching desert, frequently leaving them stranded to face serious injuries and tragically sometimes even death.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. High near 105F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.