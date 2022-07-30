Dangerous drugs seized
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station, in collaboration with local law enforcement, took over $1.7 million worth of dangerous drugs off the streets.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station, in collaboration with local law enforcement, took over $1.7 million worth of dangerous drugs off the streets.
The incident happened Wednesday night when an agent conducted a vehicle stop on a BMW sedan on Interstate 10 near Blythe.
During a search of the vehicle, the agent found almost 50 pounds of methamphetamine, more than six pounds of cocaine, 46 pounds of fentanyl pills and 14 pounds of heroin.
The driver, a 19-year-old Mexican national, was arrested, while the drugs and vehicle were seized.
Criminal family members arrested
An aunt and her nephew, who were both convicted felons with outstanding warrants for burglary out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, were apprehended Tuesday night by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
Gladys Norma Herrera Moncada, 52, and Giancarlos Ayala Herrera, 32, both of Peru, were taken into custody by agents after they illegally entered the United States near the Morelos Dam.
Record checks revealed the extraditable warrants for Herrera Moncada and Ayala Herrera, as well as previous felony convictions in Florida for grand theft.
After confirming the warrants, the aunt and nephew were turned over to the Yuma Police Department for extradition to Florida.
Convicted felon sentenced to prison for reentering country illegally
Clara Ines Garavito Medina, a convicted felon who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents in February, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
She was convicted of re-entry of a removed alien on Thursday and will be deported back to her home country of Columbia upon completion of her sentence.
When agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended the 62-year-old Garavito Medina, they discovered that she was a felon convicted of attempted murder of a New York police officer.
She was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the offense and was removed from the country once her sentence had been served.
Garavito Medina will now spend additional time behind bars before she is once again returned to her home country.
Paw-some job
Elza, a member of a Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine team assigned to the Blythe station, sniffed out more than two pounds of cocaine during a vehicle stop Monday morning.
The incident happened during a vehicle stop along Interstate 10 near Blythe.
The drugs, truck and trailer were seized, while the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From July 17 through July 23, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
