Smuggling attempt thwarted
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station, with the assistance of the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma Air Branch, apprehended nine people who bailed out of a vehicle during a human smuggling attempt Wednesday morning.
Prior to the incident, Yuma Sector camera operators spotted a group of migrants illegally cross the border near the Andrade Port of Entry and get into a white Ford Expedition.
Agents tracked the vehicle as it traveled east into Yuma, where it eventually pulled over near 6th Avenue and 4th Street. All of the occupants fled on foot.
Agents caught and arrested five individuals, one of whom was the alleged driver of the vehicle.
Yuma police officers assisted agents in apprehending four other people.
All nine individuals were then transported to the Yuma Sector for processing.
The alleged driver, a Mexican national with Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) status, faces smuggling charges.
Migrant assisted on
mountain peak
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station escorted a migrant down from the top of a peak in the Sierra Pinta Mountains Tuesday as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
The migrant, a Mexican national, was spotted by Yuma Air and Marine branch agents who were flying routine patrols in the area.
He was transported to the Yuma Sector for further processing.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From June 26 through July 2, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 4,800 migrants from 42 different countries.
- Encountered more than 10 unaccompanied minors.
- Arrested 25 convicted felons.
- Prosecuted 35 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented nine human smuggling attempts.
- Reported two migrant deaths
- Responded to 19 calls to 911.
- Conducted seven rescues.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.