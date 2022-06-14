Agents respond to 911 call
Members of the Yuma Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team and agents assigned to the Wellton station responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon.
When they arrived at the location, which was approximately 10 miles south of Dateland, they found a migrant in dire need of medical attention.
Agents treated the migrant for severe dehydration and heat exhaustion. He was then flown to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Convicted felon apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended a 65-year-old migrant who has been caught illegally entering the country multiple times and has served time behind bars for the crime.
On Thursday afternoon, agents were patrolling the border on the west side of Yuma near County 16th Street when they spotted and subsequently arrested Francisco Ramirez Camacho.
Record checks revealed that Ramirez Camacho, a Mexican national, was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien multiple times and had served more than three years in prison.
Ramirez Camacho was also convicted of cruelty toward a child in Phoenix in 1992, for which he served three months in jail.
He will now be prosecuted again for re-entry and faces additional incarceration.
U.S. citizen aided
A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the BORSTAR team provided life-saving care to a U.S. citizen on Tuesday.
The unidentified man had been walking along Interstate 8 approximately 70 miles east of Yuma when he began to experience heat-related distress.
The BORSTAR agent treated the man for dehydration, and he was turned over to Tri-Valley ambulance service.
Smuggler arrested
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended six migrants Thursday morning who were found hiding along Interstate 8 waiting to be picked up by a smuggler.
The incident happened 60 miles east of Yuma, with agents also stopping a suspicious vehicle in the area and taking the driver, a 26-year-old Mexican national believed to be the smuggler, into custody.
The group, which consisted of migrants from Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador, had spent several days walking through the desert and were dehydrated when agents discovered them trying to conceal themselves in bushes.
The migrants were given water and medically cleared before being transported to the Wellton station for processing.
The driver of the vehicle, which was a Ford F-150, was later arrested and the pickup truck was seized.
