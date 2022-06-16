Fingerprint check confirms ID after man uses fake name
A migrant captured by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station may have used a fake name and date of birth to hide his true identity, but his fingerprints confirmed he is the same man wanted for first-degree murder in Tennessee.
On Saturday morning agents arrested 54-year-old Mexican national Juan Rosales Padilla in the desert east of Yuma.
He was one of three individuals who were attempting to avoid detection by traveling through the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.
Record checks revealed Rosales Padilla had a warrant under the alias of Fermine Cebrero Montes for felony first-degree murder in Springfield, Tenn., in 2005.
Rosales Padilla also has felony convictions in Georgia for burglary and receiving stolen property and has formally been removed from the U.S. before.
He was turned over to the Yuma Police Department for extradition to Tennessee.
Convicted felon apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station caught a criminal migrant early Sunday morning after he illegally crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico near Morelos Dam.
Agents arrested Humberto Nicolas Lopez, a 39-year-old Mexican national convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 in Georgia in 2008 and of re-entry of a removed alien in Tucson in 2011.
He will once again be prosecuted for re-entry.
Convicted felon sentenced to prison for entering country illegally
Rosario Lugo Parra, a convicted felon who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station in December, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
He was convicted of re-entry of a removed alien on Monday and will be deported back to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
Wellton station agents apprehended the 62-year-old Lugo Parra in the desert approximately 35 miles south of Tacna.
Record checks conducted on Lugo Parra revealed he was convicted of narcotic drugs for sale in Phoenix in 1988 and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Then, in 1999, Lugo Parra was convicted in Phoenix again for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison
His next arrest came in 2010 in Phoenix when he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession for sale and sentenced to nine more years in prison.
In addition to his multiple convictions, Lugo Parra also has had several formal removals from the United States.
