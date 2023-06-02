Agents apprehend convicted sex offender
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested a convicted sex offender in the desert east of Yuma Wednesday afternoon after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
According to Border Patrol, records indicated Miguel Lopez-Ventura, a citizen of Mexico, is a registered sex offender convicted of first-degree sexual assault with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of fourth degree sexual assault in August 2010.
He was removed to Mexico in July 2011.
Lopez-Ventura is being prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien.
Canine alert leads to fentanyl bust on I-8
After an alert from K9 Veyron, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found over $2 million worth of fentanyl at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 near Yuma.
One hundred forty packages were hidden inside the doors, gas tank, and behind the seat. The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds and are enough to kill an estimated 48 million people, Border Patrol said.
