Agents find convicted felon
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station captured a convicted felon after he tried to sneak into the country from Mexico in the middle of the night.
Ernesto Abarca Lotzin, a 45-year-old Mexican national, was previously convicted of aggravated assault per strangulation and cruelty toward a child in Georgia in 2020.
He served two years in prison and was returned to Mexico afterwards.
Abarca Lotzin now faces additional time behind bars for re-entry of a removed alien.
K9 aids in fentanyl bust
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, with the help of K9 Sony, intercepted nearly 138 pounds of fentanyl at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 on Friday.
A total of 16 packages of fentanyl were found hidden within the spare tire and tailgate of a vehicle.
The estimated value of the fentanyl – which according to Border Patrol was potentially enough to kill 31 million people – was $1.5 million.
Agents rescue child along river
A 1-year-old Guatemalan child was abandoned along the Colorado River by a smuggler March 20.
The incident, which was captured by a surveillance camera shows, the smuggler taking the boy across the border and leaving him there to fend for himself.
Yuma Sector agents responded immediately to the area and rescued the boy.
Border Patrol foils smuggling attempt
Yuma station Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt Monday.
The incident happened near County 14th Street and the West Main Canal.
The smuggler, who is a U.S. citizen, was attempting to transport 24 Mexican nationals in a white van.
Yuma Border Patrol said the smuggler had no regard for the lives or safety of the 24 individuals he was trying to smuggle because the van had no seats or seatbelts.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From March 19 through March 25, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
