U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member early Monday morning.
A Mexican national, he was captured near the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
He was one of five migrants who illegally entered the country and attempted to evade capture under the cover of darkness.
Fentanyl seized
On Thursday morning U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly attempting to smuggle more than $8,000 worth of fentanyl through the Immigration Checkpoint on Interstate 8.
Meth intercepted
A U.S. Border Patrol canine and his partner intercepted five pounds of methamphetamine at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma on Wednesday.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $5,000.
Canine Brit alerted agents to a pickup truck. When the truck was searched, agents found the methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun.
The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, and passenger, who is a Mexican national, were both arrested
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Sept. 18-24, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
