CBP targets five human smugglers in campaign
The United States and Mexico announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative.
Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Mexico government, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
“The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted criminals,” said Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller. “This is another example of the work the United States and Mexico are undertaking to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and secure manner.”
The five wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in heavily traveled locations throughout the region for public viewing. The names of the individuals announced in this year’s campaign were not made available. In Mexico, they are displayed on bulletins, billboards, and posters along city streets. Posters will also be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry in the Tucson and Yuma border region.
“Each day in the field, our Border Patrol agents encounter vulnerable families and children that have been lied to by human smugglers working for opportunistic criminal organizations,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. “This is a call to action to continue battling these illicit networks who plague known regions of transit in our communities and are responsible for far too many deaths, including innocent children.”
Those who believe they have information about these criminals can confidentially report this information to law enforcement in Tucson at (520) 519-7002 and Yuma at (928) 341-6568 or (928) 341-6579 – where voice messages, texts, or ‘WhatsApp’ can be used.
The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special ‘Se Busca Información’ intelligence center.
Felon caught
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended a sex offender Sunday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Josue Murrillo Solis, a 30-year-old Honduran national, was one of four migrants arrested near Sidewinder Road and Interstate 8, west of Yuma.
Solis is a registered sex offender and convicted felon with prior removals from the United States.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry and faces incarceration.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
