Yuma Sector Border Patrol at a Glance, Sept. 1, 2023
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol coordinated the return of 132 Guatemalans, which consisted of family units, back to Guatemala Tuesday morning after they illegally entered the United States.

 Courtesy photo

Border Patrol coordinates return of Guatemalans

