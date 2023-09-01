Yuma Sector Border Patrol at a Glance, Sept. 1, 2023

Border Patrol coordinates return of Guatemalans
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol coordinated the return of 132 Guatemalans, which consisted of family units, back to Guatemala Tuesday morning after they illegally entered the United States.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Border Patrol coordinates return of Guatemalans
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol coordinated the return of 132 Guatemalans, which consisted of family units, back to Guatemala Tuesday morning after they illegally entered the United States.
Agents’ efforts lead to discovery of stolen vehicles
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint east of Yuma intercepted two stolen vehicles and assisted with the recovery of a third stolen vehicle within a 24-hour period.
On Sunday, agents encountered a stolen Range Rover and referred it to their secondary inspection area. During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered items that indicated there may be a second stolen vehicle.
With the help of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the second stolen vehicle was identified as a Chevrolet Tahoe and located in the Casa Grande area.
Then, Monday morning, agents stopped a stolen Honda Civic traveling through the checkpoint.
The drivers and vehicles in both events were turned over to local authorities.
Agents arrest foot guide in desert
Wellton Station agents arrested a foot guide in the Sonoran Desert last week and discovered he had multiple felony convictions for reentering the U.S. after being deported. Jorge Fontes Garcia, a 24-year-old Mexican national, will once again be charged with reentry and faces time behind bars.
Man sentenced to prison after illegal entry to US
A convicted child molester was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison for reentry after deportation. Wellton Station agents arrested Jose Gil Acosta, a 60-year-old Mexican national, in April after he illegally entered the U.S.
Border Patrol by the Numbers
During the week of Aug. 20-26, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents:
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High around 100F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.