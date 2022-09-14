Agents arrest registered sex offender
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a registered sex offender Friday night after he and four others illegally entered the United States near the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Agents arrest registered sex offender
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a registered sex offender Friday night after he and four others illegally entered the United States near the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Agents spotted the group hiding in brush and placed them under arrest.
Record checks revealed that 53-year-old Cesar Armando Briceno Rosado was convicted in California in 2014 for attempted sexual contact with a minor.
A Mexican national, Briceno Rosado had also been previously removed from the country.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien.
Child molester prosecuted for re-entry
A convicted child molester captured by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station in April was convicted of illegal re-entry last week.
Marco Julio Bran, 35, will now serve 33 months in federal prison and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
Bran was previously convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in 2008, for which he was sentenced to three years at San Quentin State Prison.
He was also convicted of re-entering the U.S. after being removed on two separate occasions and served prison time for each of the offenses.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Sept. 4 through Sept. 10, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plenty of sunshine. High around 95F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 97F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.