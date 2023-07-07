Canine detects drugs at San Luis port
During collaborative operations with the San Luis, Arizona Port of Entry Monday, Yuma Sector K9 Veyron alerted to a vehicle entering the U.S. Officers found 85 pounds of fentanyl and 33 pounds of cocaine hidden inside.
Agents stop human smuggling attempt
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt Monday afternoon and discovered 14 migrants crammed in a pickup truck. A 17-year-old U.S. citizen picked up the group of Mexican nationals after they illegally crossed the border on the west side of Yuma. The migrants were arrested and will be processed for removal.
Yuma Sector By the Numbers:
During the week of June 25-July 1, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Arrested over 1,400 migrants from 43 different countries
- Encountered over 40 unaccompanied juveniles
- Arrested nine convicted felons
- Intercepted seven human smuggling cases
- Received two calls for assistance from 911