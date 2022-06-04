Yuma Sector gets first female marine instructor
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Ashlea Sargent recently became Yuma Sector’s first female marine instructor.
Sargent, who has been a member of the Yuma Riverine Program for nearly five years, was previously a vessel commander with the unit.
In order to become a marine instructor, Sargeant attended training at the National Marine Training Center in St. Augustine, Florida, where she demonstrated proficiency and knowledge of seamanship skills and navigational rules and practices.
As a marine instructor now, Sargent will train new members of the unit, recommend seasoned members for the position of vessel commander and assist with yearly recertifications.
K9 finds pair of migrants hiding in field
Yuma Sector Border Patrol K9 Windi and her partner, U.S. Border Patrol Agent C. Peterson, got a little dirty tracking a pair of migrants who were hiding in a field near County 14th Street and the Levee Road recently.
One of the migrants K9 Windi sniffed out had an active warrant out of the state of Colorado for a parole violation.
The migrant has since been turned over to the Yuma Police Department for extradition.
Convicted rapist caught
A convicted rapist attempting to sneak through the desert east of Yuma Tuesday night was caught by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station.
Agents arrested 45-year-old Mexican national Luis Alberto Lopez Palacios, who was convicted of rape in California in 2001.
Lopez Palacios was sentenced to three years in prison and removed from the U.S. after completing his term.
He will now be charged with re-entry of a removed alien.
