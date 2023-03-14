Yuma Border Patrol loses canine agent
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has announced the recent and unexpected passing of one of its canine agents.
K9 Chicago, a two-year-old German shepherd who joined the Yuma Sector Canine Unit nearly one year ago, suffered a sudden medical emergency and could not be saved.
K9 Chicago and his handler, BPA J. Ventura, recently received Yuma Sector’s “Top Dog” award and assisted in the apprehension of more than 230 subjects during their career together.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Feb. 26 through March 4, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
