k9 Chicago

K9 Chicago, a two-year-old German shepherd with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol who recently suffered a sudden medical emergency and could not be saved, assisted his handler in the apprehension of more than 230 subjects during his career.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Yuma Border Patrol loses canine agent

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has announced the recent and unexpected passing of one of its canine agents.

