Dog tracks migrants in desert near Yuma
Bena, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, recently found a group of migrants in the desert east of Yuma.
The migrants, who used sand-colored sheets in an attempt to try and better camouflage themselves, were located within half an hour after their footprints were found south of the Foothills on the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range, thanks to Bena and her handler, BORSTAR agent J. Moreno.
Moreno placed the migrants under arrest and transported them to the Yuma station for processing.
All of the migrants were in good health and did not need medical attention.
Although Bena is the newest canine with the Yuma Sector, she has made several apprehensions since recently starting, including detecting a group of migrants in only three hours on her first day on the job.
Man sentenced to prison for illegally re-entering U.S.
Juan Ramon Barron-Casillas, a convicted felon who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents last year, was sentenced on Monday to 46 months in prison.
A convicted murderer, Barron-Casillas was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Guatemala upon completion of his sentence.
Apprehended in November 2021 after he illegally entered the country from Mexico, a records check conducted by agents on the 30-year-old Barron-Casillas revealed he was convicted of second-degree murder and for tampering with human remains in Texas in 2018.
Barron-Casillas was sentenced to two years in prison for the murder and 10 years of probation for the tampering charge.
He was formally removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge and returned to Guatemala after completing his prison sentence.
