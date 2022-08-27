Border Patrol apprehends teen smuggler, 14 migrants
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 other migrants inside the cab and bed of his pickup after they illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
A concerned resident reported the incident Thursday morning on the west side of Yuma. Agents were able to locate and follow the truck.
The driver turned onto a dead-end street and the vehicle occupants fled on foot. Agents were able to quickly apprehend the group and take them into custody.
Agents seize drugs after stopping vehicle
After intercepting a vehicle that went around the Interstate 8 checkpoint Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station found 25 pounds of marijuana, nine pounds of marijuana edibles, several packages of THC oil, and more than $4,600 in cash.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from Indiana, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
DEA also took custody of the drugs, paraphernalia and cash.
The driver will face state charges for transportation of marijuana for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BP canine retires from service
After six years of U.S. Border Patrol service, Bico retired from the Yuma Sector canine program on Thursday.
The nine-year-old Belgian Malinois, instead of going to work every day, will now get to enjoy living at home with his former handler.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Aug. 14 through Aug. 20, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,400 migrants from 39 different countries.
- Encountered more than 120 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 30 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented three human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to 10 calls to 911.
- One migrant recovery.
- Conducted three rescues.