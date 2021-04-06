A canine from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol sniffed out 60 pounds of methamphetamine that was hidden inside a vehicle at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint Friday.
“This is yet another example of the great work our agents and their canine partners do to keep deadly drugs off of the streets and out of our communities,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.
Agents assigned to the Blyth station, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, referred a Ford Expedition to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 2:15 p.m.
While the Expedition was in secondary a canine alerted to the vehicle.
When Blythe agents searched Expedition they found a total of 56 packages of methamphetamine hidden under the vehicle’s bench seats and behind the rear cargo side panels.
A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also discovered.
Agents seized the methamphetamine, which was worth an estimated $108,000, and arrested the male driver and female passenger.
Both were U.S. citizens from California.