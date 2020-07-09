Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine team seizes heroin, marijuana and a revolver

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 seized heroin, marijuana and a .357-caliber revolver on Friday morning.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., a Nissan Altima with two occupants approached the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Border Patrol canine unit alerted agents to the vehicle and agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area.
Agents then found a .357 caliber revolver, heroin and marijuana.
Both occupants of the vehicle, who were male U.S. citizens, were taken into custody.
The drugs, firearm and vehicle were seized.