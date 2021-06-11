Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem said a majority of the migrants being apprehended here locally are not making claims for asylum.
On Thursday Clem held what is referred to as a “pen and pad” question-and-answer session with several reporters where he provided an update on what is happening along the U.S./Mexico border in the Yuma Sector.
Clem explained that most don’t actually announce their intent to seek asylum until they are going through their deportation proceedings, at which time they say they are afraid to return to their own countries.
The chief also spoke about apprehension figures in the Yuma Sector, saying agents have gone from apprehending about 25 migrants a day in October of last year to just over 400 a day through the first part of June.
So far this year Yuma Border Patrol agents have apprehended migrants from over 65 countries, with the most coming from Brazil, Cuba, Guatemala, Ecuador and Venezuela.
While most of the migrants being apprehended locally are single adults and family units, Clem said the Yuma Sector does see its share of unaccompanied minors.
Last night alone, in the two-hour period between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and midnight Thursday agents apprehended approximately 170 migrants in three distinct locations of the sector.
“That tells you how dynamic and fluid the border situation is right now,” Clem said. “And it changes hourly.”
In explaining why the Yuma Sector has seen such an increase in the number of large groups surrendering to agents after they’ve entered the country illegally, Clem gave several reasons.
He said the San Luis Rio Colorado Sonora Mexico area, along with Mexicalli and Imperial County have long been considered a safe place for people to cross.
“Historically, there has not been a lot of violence in this area, so it is considered a safe passage for families coming through,” Clem said. “A lot of that has to do with there being safe communities on both sides of the border.”
He added that the San Luis river corridor, which is where a majority of the crossings in Yuma County are taking place, only has vehicle barriers and can be easily walked through.
The chief also explained that cartels control the border on the Mexico side and they are responsible for all the drug trafficking and human smuggling that happens in the Yuma Sector.
These cartels have determined what routes the migrants take. Once the migrants who have paid to be smuggled into the U.S. arrive at Mexicali and other locations the smugglers will transport them to the site where they will cross.
Clem said the cartels will also often use these large groups of migrants crossing as a diversionary tactic to smuggle drugs or other smaller groups of migrants into the country at another location.
“It is a regular occurrence and highly-coordinated,” Clem said. “Sometimes within minutes or hours another group of people trying to avoid apprehension will attempt to cross at a different location.”
Currently there are approximately 750 agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, with Clem saying he hopes to have 200 more in the near future.
He also said the Yuma Sector is in the process of hiring 50 civilian employees to conduct the processing of the paperwork associated with apprehensions.
The chief also said the Yuma Sector will be getting a new permanent processing center that officials hope will be finished by next year. A groundbreaking ceremony for the building could be held sometime this summer.