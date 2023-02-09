Migrant convicted of murder captured
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station captured a Mexican national convicted of first-degree murder after he illegally entered the country on Saturday.
Jose Maria Cuevas Gonzalez, 74, was apprehended in the Sonoran Desert approximately 60 miles east of Yuma.
Gonzalez was previously convicted of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by an alien not lawfully present in the U.S.
He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien, for which he faces additional time behind bars.
Migrants arrested
Wellton station agents also prevented a human smuggling attempt last week after spotting seven migrants hiding along the floorboard of a minivan.
The driver of the vehicle, who is a Mexican national, will be prosecuted for transporting aliens and conspiracy to transport aliens.
The migrants will be returned to their home country of Mexico.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Jan. 22 through Jan. 28, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
