Wellton station agents also prevented a human smuggling attempt last week after spotting seven migrants hiding along the floorboard of a minivan.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Migrant convicted of murder captured

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station captured a Mexican national convicted of first-degree murder after he illegally entered the country on Saturday.

