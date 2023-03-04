Migrant sentenced to federal prison
An El Salvadoran national previously convicted of murder was recently convicted of re-entry of a removed alien.
Amilcar Jesus Espinoza, 50, has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and will be returned to his country of origin upon completion of his sentence.
U.S. Border Patrol assigned to the Yuma station apprehended Espinoza in June 2022 near County 8 ½ Street and the Levee Road after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Record checks revealed Espinoza was convicted in Harris County, Texas in 2004 for murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
He was formally removed from the United States after serving seven years of his sentence.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Feb. 19 through Feb. 25, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
{{description}}
