Man with child molestation conviction arrested
A migrant with a felony conviction for child molestation was arrested on Saturday by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station.
Juan Alonso Perez, a 35-year-old Mexican national, was one of two individuals apprehended near County 18th Street and Levee Road after they illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
A records check revealed that Alonso Perez was convicted in 2010 in Anderson, Ind., for child molestation and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
However, Alonso Perez only served four years of the sentence and was formally removed from the United States upon his release.
He will now be charged with re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
U.S. citizen allegedly harbored migrants in hotel room
A U.S. citizen was discovered allegedly harboring 15 migrants in a hotel room last Thursday.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector’s intelligence unit arrested the migrants and will pursue human smuggling charges against the 26-year-old U.S. citizen, Border Patrol said.
Agents apprehend two brothers from El Salvador
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station nabbed two El Salvadorian brothers early Monday morning after they entered the country illegally from Mexico at Morelos Dam and then ran from agents in an attempt to not be apprehended.
A records check conducted on 44-year-old Manuel Molina Ceas and 46-year-old Santos Molina Ceas revealed they were both convicted felons, Border Patrol said.
Manuel Ceas was convicted of transporting and selling marijuana in Phoenix in 2015 and sentenced to four years in prison. He also has several misdemeanor and re-entry of removed alien convictions for which he has served prison time.
Santos Ceas was convicted of transporting and selling narcotics in Santa Monica, Calif., in 1995 and sentenced to three years in prison.
Santos Ceas has convictions for misdemeanor crimes and for re-entering the country after being removed.
Both will now be charged for felony re-entry of a removed alien and are likely to spend more time behind bars, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol said.
41 migrants apprehended
Yuma station agents apprehended a group of 41 migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. in two vehicles that became disabled in the desert south of Yuma.
After being alerted to possible illegal activity, agents located the vehicles abandoned at the south end of Avenue 9E, and found the group of migrants, which consisted of men, women and children, north of the area, Border Patrol said.
The migrants were arrested and transported to the Yuma Sector for processing.
