Yuma Sector Border Patrol Glance

Agents rescue migrants from desert
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station rescued two migrants who were suffering heat-related emergencies Saturday night in the desert east of Yuma.
Responding to a 911 call, agents found the migrants in the Mohawk Mountains approximately 15 miles south of Interstate 8.
Agents requested an air ambulance because one of the migrants lost consciousness while they were medically evaluating him.
Once paramedics were on scene, they requested a second air ambulance for the other migrant.
The migrants were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and Yuma Regional Medical Center, respectively, for further treatment.
Sex offender nabbed
Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station arrested a convicted sex offender Saturday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Domi Gustavo Jimenez Mayorquin, a 57-year-old Mexican national, was apprehended by agents at approximately 11 p.m. with five other migrants west of Yuma near Sidewinder Road.
A records check revealed that Jimenez Mayorquin had been arrested by Yuma police in 1995 and later convicted of molestation and sexual assault of a child.
He was sentenced to five years in prison and was subsequently removed from the United States.
Jimenez Mayorquin will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien before he is returned to his home.
